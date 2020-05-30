Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.20. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 12,397 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBOOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

