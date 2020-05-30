GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.65. GWA Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 681,941 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $699.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.58 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.17.

GWA Group Company Profile (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

