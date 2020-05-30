Head-To-Head Survey: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) versus GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.35 billion 0.84 $3.59 billion $1.06 12.51 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.27 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -11.75

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTT Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33

GTT Communications has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 110.26%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1.97% 8.36% 1.25% GTT Communications -9.51% -27.24% -1.59%

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats GTT Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

