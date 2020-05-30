Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.84

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $431.84 and traded as low as $297.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 22,418 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Headlam Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $256.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.45 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

