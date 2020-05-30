HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.94. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 65,525 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

