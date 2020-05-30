Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.38. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 23,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $170,029.38. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.