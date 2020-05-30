Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

