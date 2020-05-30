ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) Insider Paul Meader Purchases 38,000 Shares

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) insider Paul Meader acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £27,740 ($36,490.40).

LBOW stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.79.

Get ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th.

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.