ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $199.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.