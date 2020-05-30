Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

