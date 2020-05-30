Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.26. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 62,500 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

