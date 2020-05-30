Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.95. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,137 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $536.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

