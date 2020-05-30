Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 82.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

