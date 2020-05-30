Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $346.33

Shares of Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $346.33 and traded as low as $333.50. Iomart Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 509,339 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.92 million and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.