Iress (ASX:IRE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.39

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.67. Iress shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 871,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of A$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Andrew Walsh 157,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st.

Iress Company Profile (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

