iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.32

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.80. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 42,600 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.