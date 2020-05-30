J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,400. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

