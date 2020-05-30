Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to “Buy”

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AOWDF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

