Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.61. Kelly Services shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

