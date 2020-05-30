Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

KRA stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.17. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

