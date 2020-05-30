Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $22.65. Kromek Group shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 531,361 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million and a PE ratio of -53.75.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

