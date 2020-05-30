Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

