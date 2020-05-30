Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.21 ($4.65).

BOO opened at GBX 387.10 ($5.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380.40 ($5.00).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

