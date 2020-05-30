Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGF.A. Cfra downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

