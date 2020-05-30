Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

LQDA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.