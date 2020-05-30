Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.79

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and traded as high as $27.05. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

