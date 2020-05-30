Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) Insider Robert Ware Buys 200,174 Shares

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) insider Robert Ware acquired 200,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £160,139.20 ($210,654.04).

Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Marwyn Value Investors Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.95 ($2.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

