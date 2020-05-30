Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.47. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 36,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 91.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

