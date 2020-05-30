M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.97

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.97 and traded as low as $61.62. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 65,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.97.

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

