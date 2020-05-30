McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.14

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.57. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 440,830 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

