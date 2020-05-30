MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $2.75. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

