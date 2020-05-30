M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.63

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.90. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 325 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.