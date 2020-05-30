Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NERV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.71 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

