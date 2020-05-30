Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,258,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331,376 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

