Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.45. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moneygram International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moneygram International by 1,746.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,483 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Moneygram International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moneygram International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

