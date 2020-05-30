Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $14.91. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 7,659 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mvb Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

