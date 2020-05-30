Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.31. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 23,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $508,508.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 78,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

