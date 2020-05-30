National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $484,328,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

