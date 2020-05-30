National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.61.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

