National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

