New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.23. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 602,995 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

