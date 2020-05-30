NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.06. NL Industries shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 29,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.94.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). NL Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 4,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 116.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NL Industries by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NL Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

