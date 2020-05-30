NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.32. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that NN will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

