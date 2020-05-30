Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

