Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) Insider Simon Byrne Sells 16,111,100 Shares

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) insider Simon Byrne sold 16,111,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £1,449,999 ($1,907,391.48).

Shares of NOG stock opened at GBX 8.58 ($0.11) on Friday. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.48.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

