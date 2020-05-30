Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as low as $14.89. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 14,842 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 745,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

