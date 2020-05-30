NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $60.53 on Friday. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a current ratio of 43.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 642,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVE by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 92,828.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

