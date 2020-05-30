Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $663.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. Analysts predict that Opera will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Opera by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $124,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.