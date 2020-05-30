Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $101.64

Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.64 and traded as low as $83.00. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 274,499 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and a PE ratio of 26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.64.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.