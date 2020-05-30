PagSeguro Digital Ltd to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PagSeguro Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

